Levelland’s South Plains Church to host XO Marriage Conference in February

Pastors Eddie and Pat Trice and the South Plains Church family are proud to announce that South Plains Church will be hosting the XO Marriage Conference by live simulcast from Gateway Church in Southlake, TX on February 12th and 13th. The XO Marriage Conference is an annual event of Jimmy & Karen Evans and Marriage Today Christian Ministry.

The XO Marriage Conference is a one of a kind, live marriage conference. Many will gather to hear Jimmy Evans and other remarkable communicators share how to have a healthy, thriving marriage. Join us at South Plains Church on Friday February 12th and Saturday February 13th to hear speakers such as Jimmy and Karen Evans, Dan Lian, Sean & Lanette Reed, and many others at this unique conference as they give the biblical tools to strengthen any marriage. This is not an event for only married couples. The conference is a powerful tool for anyone who is engaged to be married, as well as anyone who may want to get married in the future.

Join the South Plains Church congregation for this live, simulcast event. The conference begins on Friday February 12th at 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Saturday events will start at 9:00 a.m. and last until 12:00 p.m.

South Plains Church is located at 1421 E. Cactus Dr. in Levelland, TX. For more information on this or any other event feel free to contact our offices at 806.894.9674. You can also visit us on the web at www.southplainschurch.com or look us up on Facebook.

