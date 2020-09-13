Levelland’s Wallace Theater named finalist for ‘Best Downtown Partner’ in TDA’s President’s Awards

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas Downtown Association:

Finalists for the 2020 President’s Awards Program were recently announced in Austin.

The Wallace Theater in Levelland, TX was recently selected as a finalist for the TDA President’s Award Category of “Best Downtown Partner.” For almost 30 years the Wallace sat vacant until community leaders came together inspired by the formation of Levelland as a Texas Main Street Community, with a passion to see downtown Levelland flourish once again. The Wallace exists to “Create Experiences that Entertain, Inspire and Empower” in the heart of downtown Levelland. Through a variety of events including art shows and art walks, outdoor movies, live theater productions, murder mystery dinner events, comedy shows and concerts it partners with Levelland Main Street, neighboring businesses and community leaders to increase the vitality of downtown Levelland.

TDA was established in 1985 to connect and serve communities that are committed to downtown vitality. The organization is an independent, statewide nonprofit that represents cities and towns of all sizes, economic development corporations, chambers of commerce, local associations, small businesses, and individuals.

“We are thrilled and honored that the Wallace Theater has been selected as a finalist for this award! The Wallace is an iconic building for downtown Levelland and their work the past few years to breathe life back into what was once a beloved treasure in our community has been a catapult to the momentum of continued downtown revitalization. Main Street could not exist without partnerships and the Wallace Theater is a great example of the kind of partnerships we hope to continue to cultivate all over the community,” says Jody Drennan, Levelland Main Street Program Board President.

One hundred and four entries were submitted in eleven different categories from communities across the state. Due to the number of entries, the entries were divided up into two categories – Design and Achievement – with separate judging panels for each group.

The judges for achievement entries were: A. J Fawyer, Verdunity; P.A. Geddie, County Line Magazine; Lynda Humble; and Julie Kunkle, Open Sky Media, Inc.

Winners will be announced virtually, on the TDA Facebook page, in a series of Award Announcement Videos as follows:

Design Awards: Tuesday, October 27th at noon

Achievement Awards: Wednesday, October 28th at noon

People Specialty (Individual Awards): October 29th at noon

The award announcements will lead to the kick-off of the virtual 2020 Texas Downtown Conference from November 9-12. For more information about the President’s Awards, Conference, or other programs of the Texas Downtown Association, please visit www.texasdowntown.org. Applications for the 2021 awards program will open in the spring.

For more information contact:

Missy Passmore

Levelland Main Street Program

Mpassmore@levellandtexas.org

809-894-9079



Catherine Sak

Texas Downtown Association

catherine@texasdowntown.org

512-472-7832

