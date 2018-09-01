Lew Dee inducted into Texas Radio Hall of Fame

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar Media Group/KAMC Archive Photo)

KILGORE and LUBOBCK, Texas - The Texas Radio Hall of Fame on Saturday announced that longtime Lubbock broadcaster Lew Dee was inducted. An official induction ceremony for Dee and other inductees will be held on November 3 in Kilgore.

Lew worked at KSEL-AM and KSEL Television, channel 28. KSEL-TV would later become KAMC.

In the late 1960s, Lew hosted a show called Lew Dee’s Saturday Night Theater.

Dee and Bill McAlister were co-hosts of the original TTO show on KSEL radio. TTO was short for This That and the Other.

He married Diana in 1988 and they were on-air radio partners for years on multiple stations including a morning show on 98 Kool. He died in October 2011 at the age of 79.

Diana and Lew Dee (Nexstar Media Group/KAMC Archive Photo)