LUBBOCK, Texas– An apartment fire that displaced seven people and one child started by a damaged conduit, Lubbock Fire Rescue said.

Fire crews responded just before 9:00 p.m. Monday to the 7400 block of Avenue X.

An occupant on the second story saw the fire and called 911, authorities said.

Crews contained flames to the outside of the apartment complex. No injuries were reported, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

Officials said the Red Cross was assisting the displaced occupants.