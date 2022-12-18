LUBBOCK, Texas — An individual was found dead following an apartment fire in East Lubbock early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Lubbock Fire Rescue.
The fire was reported around 4:05 a.m. in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the Madison Park Apartments.
LFR said its firefighters arrived on scene and found flames coming from a single story apartment building.
Fire crews able to keep the fire contained primarily to one unit and extinguish the flames.
A decreased individual was later located in the unit, LFR said.
The cause of the fire was under investigation by the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office.