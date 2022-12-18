LUBBOCK, Texas — An individual was found dead following an apartment fire in East Lubbock early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Lubbock Fire Rescue.

The fire was reported around 4:05 a.m. in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the Madison Park Apartments.

LFR said its firefighters arrived on scene and found flames coming from a single story apartment building.

Fire crews able to keep the fire contained primarily to one unit and extinguish the flames.

500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

A decreased individual was later located in the unit, LFR said.



The cause of the fire was under investigation by the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office.