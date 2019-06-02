LFR: 3 displaced in Friday afternoon house fire in South Lubbock

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar Media Group/Larry Rodriguez)

LUBBOCK, Texas - On Sunday, Lubbock Fire Rescue released information concerning a house fire that displaced three people on Friday.

The fire was reported around 3:25 p.m. in the 2300 block of 96th Street.

LFR said a female juvenile was inside the home watching television when she reported smelling smoke.

She went to investigate and discovered a fire burning in the master bedroom on the northern wall.

She alerted a male juvenile inside the home about the fire and the two escaped.

The female juvenile then ran to Lubbock Fire Rescue's Station #14 and alerted crews about the fire.

LFR said they were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Fire damage was contained to the master bedroom, however there was smoke damage throughout the home.

The cause of the fire was classified as undetermined.

LFR did report several items were found near the fire's origin including candles, incense and smoking materials.

An adult and the two juveniles were displaced from the residence.

