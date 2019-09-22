LFR: 4 displaced following house fire late Saturday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas – Four residents were displaced from a home in North Lubbock late Saturday afternoon following a fire.

According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, the fire was reported around 5:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Stanford Street.

Crews arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the fire in the attic of the home.

LFR said the back porch was in the process of being converted from a room back to a porch. Water from the rain came in contact with exposed electrical and started a fire in the attic.

The Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the displaced residents.

The fire has been classified as accidental at this time.

No injuries were reported at the scene.