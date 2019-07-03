LFR and Atmos respond to cut gas lines on Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to multiple reports of natural gas leaks on Tuesday.

LFR said a contractor hit a gas line near 30th Street and Upland Avenue at about 9:15 a.m. Firefighters were clear of the scene at 10:50 a.m., and there were no evacuations or injuries, according to LFR.

Atmos Energy described it as a 2-inch gas line and said, “The leak has been stopped and Atmos Energy crews are working to repair the damage.”

Also on Tuesday — LFR said a backhoe hit a gas line in an alley in the 1500 block of East 16th Street at 11:15 a.m.

“Power was shut off to an unoccupied church as a precaution,” LFR said. No evacuations or injuries were reported.

Atmos said crews also responded to the 16th Street scene to make repairs to the gas line.