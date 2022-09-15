LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Lubbock Police Department responded to a fire early Wednesday morning at Mission Villas Apartments.

At 2:35 a.m., LPD officers patrolling in the area saw smoke coming from the apartment complex near 51st St. and Aberdeen Ave.

LFR arrived just three minutes after the radio call from LPD. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from a second-floor apartment.

“It looked to be pretty severe whenever we got there,” said Taren Perkins, Public Information Officer with LFR. “We were able to get a good knock on the fire, get it under control and contain it to that one unit.”

One man who tried to break an apartment window was transported to University Medical Center.

“There was one injury,” Perkins said. “It was not fire-related. He actually was trying to get back into the apartment after it caught fire and he cut himself on some glass.”

LFR had the fire in the apartment of origin completely put out by 3:35 a.m.

No one else was injured, however, 11 adults and ten kids were left without a place to stay. The Lubbock American Red Cross is helping out those families.

“We took their information, we gave them some blankets, toys for the kids, whatever you need for the first few minutes after the fire,” said Monika Koenig, disaster program manager for the Lubbock American Red Cross. “Some families lose everything, and that’s why we’re doing it.”

Koenig said six total apartments were affected. One was empty, but she said the other five are unliveable due to the smoke damage.

Perkins is glad firefighters were able to respond as quickly as they did before things got even worse.

“LPD really came in good calling us and having us come to answer the call, because it could have been worse if we wouldn’t have heard from somebody,” Perkins said.

Perkins said the scene was cleared as of 6:07 a.m. She said there must be a fire engine when The Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office is on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Lubbock American Red Cross is hosting a home fire safety and smoke alarm installation event Saturday, Sept. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Firehouse Subs on the corner of Slide Rd. and 98th St.

“A smoke alarm will not prevent the fire, but a smoke alarm will hopefully prevent you from dying in a fire,” Koenig said. “The smoke alarm will wake you up when you’re sleeping and you have the chance of getting out of the house and getting your family out of the house.”

Koenig said if your smoke detector is older than ten years, it might not work.

“We’ve never had anyone die if the family had a working smoke alarm.”

To attend or volunteer at the Lubbock American Red Cross Sound the Alarm event, click here.