LFR and volunteer firefighters called to large fire in Northeast Lubbock

Update: Fire spread to as many as five homes

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue and volunteer firefighters have been called to a location right on the border between the city and county in Northeast Lubbock.

The fire started shortly after 4:30 p.m. LFR said brush caught on fire, and later provided an update to say it spread to as many as five homes.

LFR also said the area has a water supply issue, so firefighters do not have enough water at this time. LFR said brush trucks and water tankers are part of the response but water from hydrants was lacking.

The address given by LFR was near East 1st Place and Olive Avenue. It was described as a fire in a residential neighborhood. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said it started as a grass fire and spread.

We have news crews working to get more information. Please check back for updates.

Near East 1st Place and Olive Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

Near East 1st Place and Olive Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)