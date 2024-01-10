LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue asked for the public’s assistance on Wednesday to locate a suspect connected to a string of fires set in several stores in Lubbock during the last two weeks.

The suspect is a white Hispanic male, 30-40 years old, six feet tall and weighs approximately 175-185 pounds, LFR said. He was last seen on Wednesday wearing a black hoodie at Walmart and Cardinal’s.

LFR said he is believed to have set numerous clothing racks on fire at 2 Walmart stores, TJ Maxx and Cardinal’s Sports Center in Lubbock.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Lubbock Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office at 806-775-2646 or FirePrevention@MyLubbock.us.