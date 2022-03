LUBBOCK, Texas — After Lubbock Fire Rescue was on scene near 20th Street and Rochester Avenue early Friday morning, police confirmed a gas leak.

Details about evacuations or road closures were not available early Friday morning. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Lubbock Fire Rescue for more information.

The Lubbock Police Department said officers did not respond to the scene.

(Nexstar/Staff)

This is a developing story.