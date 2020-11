LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Fire Rescue was battling a blaze in East Lubbock Tuesday morning.

Just after 11:30 a.m., LFR responded to reports of the fire at 3906 East Colgate Street, said LFR public information officer Lt. Phillip Grandon.

Grandon said no one was home at the time of the blaze, and fire crews were able to put out the flames.

There were no reported injuries, according to LFR.

The cause of the blaze was being investigated by the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office.