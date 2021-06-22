One hospitalized as LFR battles Central Lubbock house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after a Central Lubbock house fire Tuesday afternoon, Lubbock Fire Rescue confirmed.

Units responded to a fire in the 4200 block of Orlando Avenue just after 5:30 p.m.

It was reported to LFR that a civilian ran into the house to pull out an occupant. EMS provided medical care, and the victim was transported to UMC. The extent of the victim’s injuries was unknown as of 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.

LFR said its crews contained the fire to one structure and were still working to extinguish it as of 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.