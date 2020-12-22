LFR battles garage fire late Tuesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Firefighters was dispatched to a reported structure fire late Tuesday morning in Central Lubbock.

The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of 24th Street.

Lubbock Fire Rescue told EverythingLubbock.com when crews arrives on scene, they found an attached garage to a home on fire.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating the cause of the fire.

According to Lubbock Police Department emergency radio traffic, officers were searching for a possible suspect who many have set the fire.