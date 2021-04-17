LFR battles house fire in Central Lubbock late Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Firefighters were dispatched to and battled a house fire in Central Lubbock late Saturday morning.

The fire was reported around 11:00 a.m. in the 2800 block of 56th Street.

According to Lubbock Fire Rescue radio traffic, crews arrived on scene and discovered an active fire at the home.

Two occupants inside the home were removed and were being treated by UMC EMS.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Tower Camera)

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more details.