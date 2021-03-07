LFR battles house fire in East Lubbock late Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews battled a house fire in East Lubbock late Sunday morning.



The fire was reported just after 11:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of East 4th Street.

According to LFR radio traffic, crews arrived on scene and discovered an active house fire.

All the occupants were able to escape and were checked out by UMC EMS paramedics as a precaution, according to radio traffic.

The cause of the fire and the amount of damage sustained are unknown at this time.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to an LFR spokesperson for additional information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more details.