LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported shed fire in South Lubbock Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of 80th Street.

The fire produced heavy smoke that was visible over several adjacent neighborhoods and across parts of the city.

LFR crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Tower Camera)

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive updates from LFR.