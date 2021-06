LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported shed fire on the north side of the city Sunday morning.

The fire was reported just before 9:00 a.m. in the 3300 block of Grinnell Street.

LFR crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

Smoke was briefly visible from the EverythingLubbock.com tower camera located in the 7400 block of University Avenue.

This article will be updated once we receive an more information from LFR.