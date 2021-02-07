LFR battles shed fire that spread to fence, threatened 2 homes in East Lubbock Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire in East Lubbock Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 3:05 p.m. in the 3400 block of East 16th Street.

Lubbock Fire Rescue told EverythingLubbock.com the fire originated in backyard shed, ignited a fence and was beginning to ignite the house.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.

LFR said the home received some smoke but no fire damage.

There was also some light damage to the exterior of an adjacent home and damage to some power lines.

One adult was receiving assistance from the Red Cross, LFR said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.