LUBBOCK, Texas — Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Lubbock Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire at the 2900 block of East Bates Street.

LFR crews arrived on scene to find a working structure fire with heavy fire coming from one side of the house, according to the LFR Facebook page.

The Facebook page says LFR crews made an interior attack and extinguished the fire. The Fire Marshall Office was requested to investigate.

No other details are known at this time.