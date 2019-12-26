LFR battles two house fires on Christmas Day

LUBBOCK, Texas – Two house fires were reported in the Hub City on Christmas Day, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

The first fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of 42nd Street.

LFR said the fire broke out in a bedroom on the northeast side of an abandoned and unsecured home.

The Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined.

The second fire occurred around 5:50 p.m. in the 2900 block of Colgate.

LFR said one occupant inside the home was woke up by his dogs and was able to crawl under the smoke and out a window.

The occupant was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by resistance heating in an electrical wire under the HVAC in the attic.

Two adults and one minor were displaced by the fire.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the occupants.