LFR believes fire that displaced two Sunday was intentionally set

LUBOCK, Texas — LFR provided new information about a duplex fire that happened Sunday afternoon in the 1600 block of 38th Street.

“Neighbors called 911 after seeing smoke and flames coming from the front of the duplex,” LFR said. “Firefighters extinguished the fire.”

“Two adults were displaced and the Red Cross was called to assist,” LFR said. LFR also said the fire is incendiary (which means of or related to arson).

“Neighbors stated that they saw a male subject enter and exit the house shortly before seeing the fire,” LFR said “Multiple areas of origin were discovered.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact 806-775-2646 or fireprevention@mylubbock.us.