LFR: Black smoke to be visible Monday morning near Lubbock's airport
LUBBOCK, Texas - Black smoke will be visible on the north side of Lubbock Monday morning as part of training exercises planned by Lubbock Fire Rescue.
The Airport Rescue and Firefighting Team (ARFF) training facility near Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport will be conducting live burns.
The smoke will be visible across the area for a time.
