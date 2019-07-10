LFR blocks traffic for gas leak in Central Lubbock on Wednesday afternoon

Atmos asked drivers to avoid the area until repair work is done.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the report of a gas leak at 58th Street and Indiana Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

“At approximately 2:00 p.m., one of our leak survey specialists was driving in the area of Indiana and 58th and picked up on a leak,” said Marinda P, Heinrich, a spokesperson for Atmos Energy. “We have a leak in the middle of Indiana.”

She said crews would clamp off the gas line at the spot of the leak.

“That won’t affect any of our residents,” Heinrich said. “We have multiple feeds into that pipeline so we’ll still be able to serve everyone.”

Heinrich said traffic will be blocked for several hours on Indiana between 56th and 60th She asked that drivers avoid the area until until the work is done.

Corrected: the correct day for this story is Wednesday.