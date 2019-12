LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue was called at 10:25 a.m. to the 4300 block of 24th Street on Monday.

LFR said two chemicals were used to clean a restroom, and the chemicals mixed. That created a chlorine odor, LFR said. The two employees began to feel nauseous.

One employee was taken by EMS to a Lubbock hospital. The other declined to go with EMS.

Residents of the Lakeside Rehabilitation were taken to another area of the building away from the smell of the chlorine.