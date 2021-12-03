LFR called to apartment fire Friday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire in the Branchwater Apartments, 5411 4th Street. The call came in at 12:50 p.m.
Fire crews found apartment units to be “involved in fire.” Nine minutes after the initial call, firefighters called for help in the form of a second alarm. “Multiple” apartment units were affected and as of 1:30 p.m., fire crews were still working to extinguish the fire. Nearby units were evacuated
So far, there have been no reports of injuries.
A photojournalist at the scene said part of the roof collapsed. Utilities were cut off, he also said.
“People are being asked to evacuate the complex,” he said at about 1:40 p.m.. “Smoke has worsened.”
There is some indication that traffic might be blocked in the area.
Our photojournalist was still working to get more information. Please check back for updates.
December 3, 2021