LFR called to apartment fire Friday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire in the Branchwater Apartments, 5411 4th Street. The call came in at 12:50 p.m.

Fire crews found apartment units to be “involved in fire.” Nine minutes after the initial call, firefighters called for help in the form of a second alarm. “Multiple” apartment units were affected and as of 1:30 p.m., fire crews were still working to extinguish the fire. Nearby units were evacuated

So far, there have been no reports of injuries.

A photojournalist at the scene said part of the roof collapsed. Utilities were cut off, he also said.

“People are being asked to evacuate the complex,” he said at about 1:40 p.m.. “Smoke has worsened.”

There is some indication that traffic might be blocked in the area.

Our photojournalist was still working to get more information. Please check back for updates.