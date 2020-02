LUBBOCK, Texas - Weather can always impact transportation or trigger delays both on the road or in the air. Safety is always the number one concern no matter how you are traveling. Aviation has been around for almost a century and through that time there has been extensive learning, revisiting, reviewing and implementing new safety practices to ensure that pilots get from one place to another safely.

Before each flight a pilot is required to get a weather briefing for the route of flight, and any alternate locations in the case of a diversion. In addition to that, they also have to carry enough fuel to get there and and fly for another 45 minutes beyond that.