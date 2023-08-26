LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the report of a house fire Saturday morning in the 5100 block of 34th Street. The fire was reported just after 11:00 a.m.

Towering black smoke could be seen across town during the fire and was captured via images from 50th Street and Slide Road and from studios of KAMC, KLBK and EverythingLubbock at 7403 University.

Fire in the 5100 block of 34th Street as seen from 50th Street and Slide Road (Nexstar/Staff)

Fire in the 5100 block of 34th Street as seen from 7402 University Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

5100 block of 34th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

LFR received numerous 911 calls form near the intersection of 34th Street and Slide Road. Fire was coming from the back of a house and a nearby shed. The fire spread to a second home, LFR said.

“Downed power lines at the rear of both structures limited the mobility of firefighters on scene,” LFR said. “Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire with zero reported injuries.”

The first house on fire was “deemed to be abandoned.” The residents of the second house were assisted by the American Red Cross.

“Lubbock Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire,” LFR said.