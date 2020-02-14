UPDATED: LFR called to house fire near South Loop and Quaker Friday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the 4600 block of 66th Street just after 7:30 Friday morning. A house was on fire with thick black smoke visible by motorists on the South Loop.

By 8:00 a.m., smoke could still be seen on the tower camera at our studios, 7403 South University.

According to LFR, the fire occurred in a duplex that was vacant. No one was supposed to be living in the duplex, but the Fire Marshal’s Office said they think some squatters were living there.

There was no one inside the duplex at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries, according to LFR.

FMO is investigating the cause of the fire. Keep checking back for updates.