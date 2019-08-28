LFR conducting live fire training at the airport on Thursday, August 29

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Fire Rescue’s Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) Facility will be conducting live fire training on the north side of the city on Thursday, August 29.

The training is scheduled to take place between 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Smoke and flames will be visible during the training period from the ARFF facility located at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

According to LFR, ARFF is a special type of fire fighting that requires specialized training and equipment.

Due to the mass casualty potential of an aviation emergency, the speed with which emergency response equipment and personnel arrive at the scene of the emergency is of paramount importance.

Their arrival and initial mission is to secure the aircraft against all hazards, particularly fire, which increases the survivability of the passengers and crew on board.