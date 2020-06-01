LFR confirms additional death in apartment blaze

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Fire Rescue confirmed on Monday that an additional person died from injuries sustained in an apartment fire in Central Lubbock on Sunday.

Updated Story Link: Man arrested for arson causing death or serious injury after deadly apartment fire

The fire was reported just before 10:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of 65th Drive at the River Oaks Villa Apartments.

At least 16 units at the apartment complex were damaged on Sunday, according to LFR.

By Monday, two people were pronounced dead as a result of their injuries and two others suffered injuries.

Additionally, one person was identified and arrested for arson of a habitation, according to LFR.

The two people who died in the fire were not yet identified Monday due to the next of kin being notified.

The case remained under investigation Monday.

