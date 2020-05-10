LFR crews battle attic fire early Sunday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire early Sunday afternoon on the northwest side of Lubbock.

The fire was reported around 12:15 p.m. in the 5600 block of Amherst Street.

According to emergency radio traffic, Lubbock Fire Rescue units arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the attic of a residence.

LFR crews discovered an active fire inside the attic.

Emergency radio traffic said the occupant(s) of the residence did evacuate.

The cause of the fire or the amount of damage the home sustained are unknown at this time.

The Red Cross was requested at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional updates.