LFR crews battle blaze at the Acadia Mobile Home Park Sunday morning

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff & Chris Whited | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire Sunday morning in North Lubbock.

The fire was reported around 10:00 a.m. in the 2300 block of Auburn Street at the Acadia Mobile Home Park.

An EverythingLubbock.com photographer reported a mobile home was destroyed in the fire.

A large smoke plume from the blaze was visible for a time over the north side of the city and from several miles away.

  • (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Tower Camera)
  • (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)
  • (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

EverythingLubbock.com will provide additional updates as new information is released by Lubbock Fire Rescue.

