LFR crews battle blaze at the Acadia Mobile Home Park Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire Sunday morning in North Lubbock.

The fire was reported around 10:00 a.m. in the 2300 block of Auburn Street at the Acadia Mobile Home Park.

An EverythingLubbock.com photographer reported a mobile home was destroyed in the fire.

A large smoke plume from the blaze was visible for a time over the north side of the city and from several miles away.

