LFR crews battle fire at apartment complex Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were called to fire at an apartment complex near Lowery Field at Plains Capital Park Sunday morning.

The fire was reported just before 10:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of 65th Drive.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the fire was at the River Oaks Villa Apartments.

According to emergency radio traffic, several apartments sustained damage in the two-alarm fire.

The Lubbock Police Department was blocking traffic in the area of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.