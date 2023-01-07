LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at a Central Lubbock home early Saturday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of 56th Street.
An EverythingLubbock.com photojournalist said it appeared the fire began in the garage area of the home.
Smoke from the fire was visible for a time from the EverythingLubbock.com tower camera at 74th Street & University Avenue.
There was no word on any injuries as of the time of this article
This is a developing story. Please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates as they become available.