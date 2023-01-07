LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at a Central Lubbock home early Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of 56th Street.

An EverythingLubbock.com photojournalist said it appeared the fire began in the garage area of the home.

3600 block of 56th Street on January 7, 2023 (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

Structure fire in the 3600 block of 56th Street on Saturday, January 7, 2023. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Tower Camera)

Smoke from the fire was visible for a time from the EverythingLubbock.com tower camera at 74th Street & University Avenue.

There was no word on any injuries as of the time of this article

There was no word on any injuries as of the time of this article