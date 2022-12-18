LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning near the South Plains Mall.

The fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of 58th Street at the South Plains Apartments.

An LFR spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com firefighters arrived on scene around 10:20 a.m. and were able to extinguish the fire.

One person was transported from the scene to University Medical Center, LFR said.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating the cause of the blaze.

5800 block of 58th Street (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Tower Camera)

This is a developing story, so please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.