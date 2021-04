LUBBOCK, Texas — Firefighters battled a structure fire at a vacant house in West Lubbock Monday morning.



The fire was reported around 10:40 a.m. in the 7300 block of 25th Street.

According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, a neighbor reported a fire on the front porch and popping noises coming from the structure.

When LFR crews arrived on scene, they discovered the house fully involved.

The fire was contained to the property and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.