LFR crews battle garage fire Sunday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at a residence on the city’s south side Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 2:00 p.m. in the 3400 block of 103rd Street.

LFR crews arrived on scene to find an active fire in the garage area of the home.



Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but smoke did spread into the attic area.



All the occupants were able to escape.

There is no word as to the amount of damage the home sustained.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.



This article will be updated as we receive additional updates.