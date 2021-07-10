LFR crews battle house fire early Saturday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews battled a house fire early Saturday afternoon in the Jackson-Mahon neighborhood.

The fire was reported around 12:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of 2nd Place.

An EverythingLubbock.com photographer said LFR crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which caused moderate damage to the structure.

Smoke was briefly visible from the EverythingLubbock.com tower camera located in the 7400 block of University Avenue.

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Tower Camera)

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive updates from Lubbock Fire Rescue.