LFR crews battle house fire in East Lubbock late Tuesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office was investigating the cause of a house fire late Tuesday morning in East Lubbock.

The fire was reported around 11:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 15th Street.

Lubbock Fire Rescue told EverythingLubbock.com several passersby first reported the fire.

Firefighters later arrived on scene and found the single-story home on fire.

LFR crews were able to contain the fire to the single property and extinguish the blaze.

There were no occupants inside the home, and no injuries were reported.