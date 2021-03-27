LFR crews battle house fire in South Lubbock Saturday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue were dispatched to a reported structure fire Saturday afternoon on the south side of the city.

The fire was reported around 3:10 p.m. in the 3800 block of 106th Street

According to LFR radio traffic, crews arrived on scene find an active fire and smoke coming from the attic of a home.

All of the occupants were able to escape, according to LFR radio traffic.

The cause of the fire and the amount of damage sustained to the home were unknown at this time.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office was also called to the scene of the fire.

Smoke from the fire as visible for a time on the EverythingLubbock.com tower camera at 74th Street and University Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.