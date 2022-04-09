LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews battled a house fire Saturday morning on the south side of the city.

The fire was reported after 10:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of 81st Street.

Smoke and flames were observed on the EverythingLubbock.com camera located at 74th Street and University Avenue.

Several viewers also reported seeing smoke from the blaze across parts of South Lubbock.

EverythingLubbock.com was working to obtain more information from Lubbock Fire Rescue. Please check back for updates.