LFR crews battle house fire Saturday afternoon

Local News

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

(Nexstar Media Group/KLBK, KAMC EverythingLubbock.com Tower Camera)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire in Central Lubbock Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the area of 35th Street and Elmwood Avenue.

According to emergency radio traffic, Lubbock Fire Rescue units arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the roof.

Smoke from the fire was visible several block and could be seen our tower camera several miles away.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office and the Red Cross were also called to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

