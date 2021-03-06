LFR crews battle large grassfire in Northeast Lubbock Saturday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Several Lubbock Fire Rescue crews a battled a large grass fire on the northeast side of the city Saturday afternoon.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the fire was reported during the 3:00 hour in the 2600 block of East Cornell Street.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire that burned in an area north of East Cornell Street, south of East Erskine Street, east of North Zenith Avenue and west of North Guava Avenue.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage to any structures.

Smoke from the fire was visible for several miles.

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.



