LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire near Southwest Lubbock.

The fire was reported just before 2:40 p.m. in the 4700 block of 65th Street.

LFR told EverythingLubbock.com there was a reported of arching power lines in the area.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they discovered a fence and a shed on fire.

Additional units were called to the scene to assist, but firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Tower Camera)

Smoke from the fire was visible for a time from the EverythingLubbock.com tower camera in the area of 74th Street and University Avenue.