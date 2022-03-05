LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire Saturday morning in Central Lubbock.
The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Avenue J.
An EverythingLubbock.com photographer said crews appeared to have the fire under control just after 11:00 a.m.
Smoke from the blaze was visible for a time across the Hub City and from several miles away.
EverythingLubbock.com was working to obtain more information on the blaze and has reached out to Lubbock Fire Rescue.
