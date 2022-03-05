LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire Saturday morning in Central Lubbock.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Avenue J.

An EverythingLubbock.com photographer said crews appeared to have the fire under control just after 11:00 a.m.

Smoke from the blaze was visible for a time across the Hub City and from several miles away.

EverythingLubbock.com was working to obtain more information on the blaze and has reached out to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

LFR crews on scene of a structure fire in the 2400 block of Avenue J. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

Structure fire in the 2400 block of Avenue J (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

Structure fire in the 2400 block of Avenue J (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Tower Camera)

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is released.