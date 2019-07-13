LFR crews dispatched to house fire early Saturday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas – Firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire early Saturday afternoon in Central Lubbock.

The fire was reported just after 1:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of 38th Street.

Lubbock Fire Rescue crews arrived on scene to find smoke coming from a house.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but were still working on a few hot spots.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, as well as the amount of damage sustained.

No injuries have been reported.

We’re told the Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the occupant(s).

The Lubbock Police Department was called to the scene to direct traffic in the area of 38th Street and Avenue U.



This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is provided.