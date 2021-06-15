LFR crews dispatched to house fire in Northeast Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported house fire early Tuesday afternoon on the northeast side of the city.

The fire was reported around 12:25 p.m. in the 2900 block of East Bates Street.

LFR crews arrived on scene and discovered an active fire inside the home and smoke coming from the structure.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

No injuries had been reported, and the cause of the fire was unknown.

This article will be updated as additional information is released by LPD.