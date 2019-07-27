LFR crews dispatched to house fire Saturday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas – Firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire Saturday afternoon in Central Lubbock.

The fire was reported just after 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of 15th Street.

Emergency radio traffic reported the house was fully engulfed and had partially collapsed.



The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the house was abandoned.

Emergency crews did evacuate the occupants of a neighboring home as a precaution.

Smoke from the fire was visible over portions of Lubbock.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.